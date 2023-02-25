'Branding city as sought after destination is need of the hour'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The union and state ministers, public representatives and bureaucrats today unitedly appealed to the citizens to coordinate with them in branding the city as the most sought-after ‘tourism’ and ‘industrial’ destination of the state and the country.

A press conference to apprise the media persons about the two-day long schedule of the Women's Delegation, who are visiting the city as a part of the G20 Summit on February 27 and 28, was organised at the district collectorate in the afternoon.

The guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, cooperative minister Atul Save, union minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad, MLA Haribhau Bagade, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, collector Astik Kumar Pandey, commissioner of police (CP) Nikhil Gupta, municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari, ZP chief executive officer (CEO) Vikas Meena and superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya were present on the dais.

Bhumre, Karad and Save underlined that we as a host of G20 delegates will explore the tourism and industrial potential apart from the projection of our significant historical past and unique culture before them.

“ We all have joined hands setting aside our political differences for the branding of the city. We will project our city as a progressive destination with the help of guides, interpreters and stakeholders (industrialists). Henceforth, it is our earnest appeal to all political parties not to play politics at least during these couple of days. We are hoping to yearn for good business from different G20 countries,” they stressed.

3-tier meeting plan

“ The G20 meetings will be held as per the 3-tier plan. This is the inception meeting of W20 and it comprises stakeholders from women and child development. The second meeting which will be held in the next few months will be of the bureaucrats and secretariats and the third meeting will be of the ministers from all G20 countries. The inception meeting is nothing but sharing of the best practices implemented in G20 countries in terms of women and child welfare and development,” said Bhagwat Karad.

125 delegates in the historic city

The collector said, “A total of 125 international delegates including 50 foreigners will be arriving in the city for the visit as a part of the G20 summit.”

No diversion in traffic

The commissioner of police clarified that there will be no diversions in traffic on specific routes. However, we will ensure the convoy of delegation passes smoothly without any hurdles to the regular traffic in the city.

Government funds helped facelifting city

The municipal commissioner said, “We had left no stone unturned to beautify the city utilising the state government’s fund of Rs 50 crore. The majority of the undertaken works like the development of roads, maintaining streetlights, illuminating roads, squares, circles, heritage structures, developing vertical gardens and painting on walls were done.”

Jan Bhagidari Programme on Feb 26

The collector said, “A total of 1000 women hailing from different cultural backgrounds will be presenting a programme at Rukmini Hall on MGM Campus, tomorrow (February 26). The union and state ministers, key authorities, the chairperson of W20, Dr Sandhya Purecha and foreign delegates (who are arriving on Saturday) will grace the event.”