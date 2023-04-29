Bride flees away with jewellery next day of marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A bride after marrying a man from Ramnagar, Vitthalnagar fled away with the jewellery the very next day of the marriage on March 7. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station, said PI Vitthal Sase.

Police said a woman from Ramnagar wanted to arrange the marriage of her son. She told one of her acquainted woman to search for a bride for her son. The woman searched for a girl marriage arranged on March 5. The parents of the groom gave Rs 1.20 lakh cash and jewellery worth Rs 50,000. However, the bride on March 7, fled away from the groom's house in Ramnagar.

Since the incident, the groom, his mother, and relatives tried to search her everywhere, but could not find her. Hence, the mother of the groom lodged a complaint with the Mukundwadi police station. The police are further investigating the case.