Bring people outside the literary ambit inside

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A man should be treated as a man. The theme of the seminar was that it is not enough to read literature, but everyone should try to bring people outside the literary periphery into the ambit.

In the morning session of the 43rd Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan, a seminar on the topic of ‘Literature from outside the periphery’ was concluded on Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule platform. It was presided over by Ramraje Atram of Latur. Devidas Saudagar of Tuljapur, Dhananjay Dhurgude of Satara, Mohib Qadri of Ahmedpur, Sudhir Anwale of Latur participated.

On this occasion, Saudagar said, the inspiration for writing comes from our living and suffering. He said that the novel ‘Uswan’ was born from it. Dhurgude said, people living in the village are living outside the periphery of literature. They can stay in one place for days, months or even a year. He also said that the novel ‘Dhangarwada’ presented the reality about this. Qadri said, language also has different boundaries. Urdu language is a polite language and it is not foreign.

Anwale said, we should be able to read living people. The 21st century is a century that confuses the educated, and man seems to be afraid to express himself. As money is at the centre of social life today, Lord Buddha's thought of ‘Man, Truth’ is important. He also said that literature of vagabonds and freedmen is social X-ray, rebellion is its invention. In the presidential conclusion, Ramraje Atram said, in modern times, tactics are being used to displace the nomads from the forest. The injustice being done to the nomads was highlighted with reference to the Manipur incident. Dr Draupadi Pandilwad, Prof Sandeep Gaikwad and others were present.