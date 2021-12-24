British-era coins found in N-6 garden are tokens!- CM expresses desire to see hidden treasure

Aurangabad, Dec 24:

The preliminary inspection by the state archaeology today hints that the British-era coins found during the ongoing digging works at Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial (in Cidco N-6 sector), are tokens (not coins). Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed his desire to see the treasure. Hence the district collector Sunil Chavan, additional tehsildar, state archaeology's officials will be leaving for Mumbai. Later on, these 1689-period's coins will be handed over to the Director of State Archaeology, it is learnt.

The memorial is constructed in Priyadarshini Garden. A bag containing the coins were found when the digging work to construct a compound wall was underway. The coins are having gold polish. The revenue department has conducted the panchanama in presence of police security and took the treasure in their possession.

The state archaeology's assistant curator Amrut Patil today held a primary inspection of the coins at the additional tehsildar's office today (on Thursday) and informed that they are British-era tokens.

" After inspection by a concerned expert, the coins have been deposited in the treasury, said the additional tehsildar Vijay Chavan.