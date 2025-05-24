Broker arrested in utensil scam

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The distribution of free utensil kits to construction workers under the Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has been temporarily stopped. This action was taken after complaints surfaced about brokers demanding money from beneficiaries.

Acting on the matter, Guardian Minister Sanjay Sirsat ordered that no kits be distributed without his prior approval. On Friday, the police arrested broker Akbar Shaikh, while a woman and another suspect are still on the run. A video that went viral exposed brokers charging workers Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 for biometric registration and Rs 600 to hand over the kits. Taking serious note of this, Worker Deputy Commissioner Ch. A. Raut immediately suspended the distribution process and issued notices to concerned officials. Minister Sirsat slammed the lack of transparency in the scheme, stating that officials were unable to provide details on how many kits were distributed and to whom. He has ordered the formation of a probe committee, and until the inquiry is completed, all kit distribution will remain on hold.