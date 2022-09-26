Brothers beaten over money issue

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

Two brothers were severely beaten up by a man when they asked for the money they gave him as hand loan. The incident occured at Ghanegaon on Wednesday evening. A case has been registered against the accused with Waluj MIDC police station.

Police said, Deepak Karbhari Thorat (38, Ghanegaon) had given some money to Santosh Dane. On Wednesday evening, Deepak along with his brother Santosh Thorat went to Dane’s house to take the money. However, Dane abused them and severely beat both of them.