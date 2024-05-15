Brothers beaten over pending installments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two brothers, Amjad Khan and Imran Khan (Katkat Gate), were allegedly attacked by unidentified men over overdue car installments. The incident occurred on May 8 near AS Club as the brothers were traveling to work.

The suspects, believed to be employees of a finance company, stopped the brothers and argued about missed car payments. Amjad Khan claimed to have settled the dues, but the argument escalated into a physical assault. The attackers used a waist belt to inflict serious injuries on the brothers before fleeing the scene, abandoning their own vehicle.

The injured brothers brought the attackers two-wheeler to the police station and filed a complaint. Based on their statement, a case has been registered against Sachin Tambe and Vishal Sawant (both, Garkheda area), suspected finance company employees, at the MIDC Waluj police station. Head constable S Ghadge is further investigating the case.