Brothers beaten over petty reason

Aurangabad, Aug 22:

Two persons attacked two brothers with a knife and severely beat them over petty reason at Surewadi on Sunday night. A case has been registered with Harsul police station.

The brothers Tukaram and Dinesh Gunjal were injured in the attack. The accused have been identified as Rohit Mhaske and Kartik Sure.

According to the complaint lodged by Dinesh (22, Jadhavwadi), he purchased a mobile phone on finance in the name of Rohit Mhaske. On Sunday, he and his brother Tukaram went to give Rohit the installment of the phone of Rs 2,050. They paid him Rs 2,100 and asked Rs 50 back. Rohit was annoyed over it. He and his friend Kartik attacked them with a knife and severely beat them.