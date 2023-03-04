BSF jawan killed in road mishap

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan dies after a speeding four-wheeler hit his motorcycle, near Chittegaon, on Dhule-Solapur National Highway, on Friday at 9 pm. The deceased Hanuman Yashwant Lipne (45, Wadigodri, in Ambad tehsil in Jalna district) was returning home after meeting his children in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Police said, “Lipne was posted in Tripura. Five days ago, his daughter got married. Meanwhile, his leaves were getting exhausted, therefore, he arrived in the city to get the train reservation and also meet his son who stays in the city for his studies.

On his return journey, while he was passing through the Videocon company in Chittegaon area, a speeding transport truck (MH 06 AG 7569) hit Lipne’s motorcycle (MH 21 AJ 5797) from behind. The jawan sustained a severe head injury. The villagers and the police called the ambulance by dialling 108 and rushed him admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, the doctor declared him dead on examination. Chikalthana police station has registered the case and further investigation is on.