BSGM and St Lawrence School triumph as champions of Wizkid Competition 2023

Lokmat Times Campus Club : Vibrant showcase of young talent and creativity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lokmat Times Campus Club Wizkid inter school competition 2023, held at Lokmat Bhavan on Friday, was a vibrant showcase of young talent and creativity. This event, presented with the support of associate partner Manjeet Pride Group, saw enthusiastic participation from students in Grades 1 to 5, creating a delightful spectrum of performances. In a thrilling culmination, BSGM and St Lawrence School emerged as champions, adding an extra layer of excitement to an already memorable day.

Three captivating competitions took place throughout the day, each reflecting a different facet of these budding artists, the 'Fairy Tales' (Grade 1 and 2) where youngest participants transported the audience into a whimsical fantasy world as they embodied the main characters in tales featuring animals. Their enchanting performances were a testament to their creativity and imagination. The 'Tales of Wisdom' (Grade 3 and 4) moved up the grade ladder, where students delved into stories of wit and sagacity, reenacting tales of Akbar and Birbal, Tenali Rama, and Panchatantra. The use of attractive stage props added depth and charm to their enactments. The 'Delaying Doomsday' (Grade 5) tackled a profound theme, using skits to compel humanity to introspect and take action. Their performances served as a powerful reminder that it is our collective responsibility to safeguard the Earth and raise awareness about the pressing issues we face. A distinguished panel of judges including Dr Kishor Pathak, Gauri Mirashi, Prashant Magar, Shilpa Deshpande, Sonal Ladniya and Dimple Pagariya judged the event in various categories.