BSGM School records impressive SSC result

Aurangabad, June 17: The Bhagyalaxmi Sarla Gurusahani Memorial (BSGM) School recorded 100% result in the SSC examination. Over 40% students crossed the 90% mark. Soham Mohite (98.40%) topped the list followed by Shekhar Deshmukh (97%). The rest of the students all crossed the 85% mark. Expert teaching, virtual learning or offline, contributed in the success of the school.

The BSGM Junior College (Science) too brought glory to the institution in the recently declared HSC results. A total of 95% of its students crossed the distinction mark. In biology, all the students crossed 90 marks. School chairman Dr Hiroo Gursahani congratulated the teachers for their efforts and students for their hard work.