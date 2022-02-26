Buddhist Women Conference from today
Aurangabad, Feb 26: Akhil Bhartiya Bhikhuni Mahasangh will organise the 24th Buddhist Women Conference at Vishwashanti Buddha Vihar on ...
Akhil Bhartiya Bhikhuni Mahasangh will organise the 24th Buddhist Women Conference at Vishwashanti Buddha Vihar on February 27, 28 between 3 pm and 10 pm.
Bhikkhuni Dhammadarshan Mahathero informed that various issues related to women will be discussed during the conference. The presidents of the reception committee are Jayashree Gaikwad, D L Kamble, Vijaykumar Magare, Jalindar Shendge, and Sharad Jadhav.
The conference will be inaugurated by ZP deputy CEO Shirish Bansode. Bhadant Dhammasevak Mahasthavir (Mulava) will preside over. A souvenir will be released by Chandrakala Pawar.
