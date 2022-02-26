Buddhist Women Conference from today

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

Akhil Bhartiya Bhikhuni Mahasangh will organise the 24th Buddhist Women Conference at Vishwashanti Buddha Vihar on February 27, 28 between 3 pm and 10 pm.

Bhikkhuni Dhammadarshan Mahathero informed that various issues related to women will be discussed during the conference. The presidents of the reception committee are Jayashree Gaikwad, D L Kamble, Vijaykumar Magare, Jalindar Shendge, and Sharad Jadhav.

The conference will be inaugurated by ZP deputy CEO Shirish Bansode. Bhadant Dhammasevak Mahasthavir (Mulava) will preside over. A souvenir will be released by Chandrakala Pawar.

The organisers have appealed to the people to be present in large numbers.