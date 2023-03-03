Budget of the Central government prioritizes capital formation

Dr Ashok Pawar : Poster presentation in department of economics

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The budget presented by union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman appears to be an employment-oriented budget that prioritizes infrastructure and capital formation. Estimates are only estimates, they never become reality. Expenditure on capital formation is projected to increase by 33 percent over the previous year. Creating capital and employment is the main goal, said Dr Ashok Pawar.

He was speaking at the poster presentation programme organized in the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s department of economics on Friday. In all, 25 research students participated in the programme. Head of department Prof Purushottam Deshmukh presided over.

Speaking further Dr Pawar said that the finance minister has expected that there will be an increase in employment in the country. The unemployment rate in the last four decades is more than 6 percent and the fiscal deficit is more than 6.5 percent.

Estimated reduction in expenditure on MGNREGA has been reduced from Rs 89,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore. There are seven motions of power, green growth, youth power, capital formation, women's budget and others. Dr Kritika Khandare, Prof Chandrakant Kokate and others were present.