Builder Vivek Deshpande booked in cheating case

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

Owner of Rudrani Infrastructure, builder and contractor Vivek Shankarrao Deshpande (Adityanagar, Garkheda) and three others have been booked in a case of cheating in a land transaction in the Cidco police station. The other accused in the case are Gajanan Ramji Bodade (Avishkar Colony, N-6, Cidco), Ganesh Gulabrao Dhurandhar (Masnatpur, Ashoknagar, Chikalthana) and Jaisingh Laxman Chavan (Garkheda).

Complainantt Savita Niranjan Wankhede (Kamgar Chowk, N-2, Sant Tukobanagar, Cidco) in her complaint mentioned that these four accused made sale-purchase transaction of one acre of land of Prashik Vit Va Chuna Utpadak Sahakari Sanstha in Karmad, based on forged documents. The Sanstha was registered in 1993 and it has 11 members and the president is late Ishwardas Vikram Abhyankar while Savita Wankhede is the secretary. The Sanstha purchased one-acre land in Karmad shivar for Rs 60,000 in 1994.

On October 4, 2020, a member of the Sanstha Ganesh Dhurandhar informed that the Sanstha’s land has been grabbed by Gajanan Bodade and Vivek Deshpande. The complainant was in Nagpur then. When she came back, she revealed that Dhurandhar and Bodade made forged documents by preparing forged letterhead and stamps of the Sanstha and sold to Vivek Deshpande.

Hence, Wankhede called a meeting of the members but Dhurandhar and Bodade were not present. The other members Shailesh Gajbhiye and Ramrao Dhakde, whose names were mentioned on the forged letterhead as proposer and seconder, told in the meeting that they knew nothing about the land transaction. They told that their names and signature were forged on the letterhead. Bodade posed as president while Dhurandhar as secretary while sanctioning the resolution, the complainant mentioned in the complaint.

85L land sold for Rs 12L

The government value of the said land is Rs 85 lakh but It was sold for just Rs 12 lakh by making forged documents and a bogus sale deed was made in the sub-registrar's office, the complainant mentioned.

Wrong FIR: Deshpande

Rudrani Infrastructure director Vivek Deshpande said the transaction of the land was made in my name and it is also registered in 7/12 extract, for which the stamp duty has been paid. Police have registered FIR without verification. He has nothing to do with the Institute. He has not forged his signatures and he can’t say anything about the sellers, he said.