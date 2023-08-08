Bullion trader beaten and robbed of jewellery in broad daylight

Three robbers caught on CCTV, incident in Ranjangaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A bullion businessman was brutally beaten and robbed of gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 12 lakhs in his shop in Ranjangaon on Tuesday morning. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

According to police, the victim, Mukund Bedre, is the proprietor of Mangalmurti Jewelers located in Ranjangaon Shenpunji. At around 10:30 am, a thief dressed in black pants and a shirt entered the shop and swiftly attacked Bedre, who was seated on a chair behind the counter. Without delay, two additional robbers, one wearing a red shirt and black pants, and the other sporting a blue shirt and white pants, closed the shop's entrance from within.

The assailants forcibly moved Bedre to the rear of the shop, subjecting him to further physical assault. In a desperate attempt to resist, Bedre was stabbed in the hand, causing him to fall silent in fear. Subsequently, the robbers bound Bedre and gagged him with a cloth. One of the robbers stood guard while the other two proceeded to loot 200 grams of gold and 2 kg of silver, valued at around Rs 12 lakh. The stolen jewellery was then packed into a bag, and the robbers swiftly fled the scene.

Incident was caught on CCTV camera

This incident has been caught on CCTV camera. Meanwhile, a girl from a neighboring medicine shop screamed while the thieves were running away, so the neighboring shopkeepers and citizens went to Bedre's shop. As the citizens chased the looters, they sped away on two motorcycles.

Eight teams sent to search for the robbers

The incident was reported to the police about two hours later. Police inspector Avinash Aghav, ASI Ganesh Tathe, PSI Gautam Wavle and Ashok Ingole went to the spot. Aghav said that eight teams have been sent to various places to search for the accused.