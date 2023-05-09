Bungalow owner; security guard booked in death of 3 labourers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

City Chowk police station has registered an offence against the security guard and the bungalow owner holding them responsible for the accidental death of three labourers, on Monday night. It may be noted that four labourers illegally opened the drainage chamber of the municipal corporation to clear the choked-up drainage line on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed for some time on the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) campus on Tuesday when the relatives refused to possession of the bodies. However, the police convinced them of taking justified action and then the relatives took the bodies to perform the last rites upon them.

The offence has been against the security guard Shaikh Azim Ghulam Rasul (Aref Colony) and the bungalow owner Shaikh Kalimoddin Shaikh Salimoddin (N-12, Cidco). It may be noted that the drainage chamber situated behind the bungalow was overflowing due to the choking up of the drainage line inside it. Hence, the deal of opening the chamber and overcoming the complaint was finalised with the contractor and complainant Kiran Dilip Dabhade (Bhimrajnagar, Himayat Baugh) for Rs 15,000. While working in the chamber, three labourers Raosaheb Ghorpade, Ankush Thorat and Vishnu Ugale met with accidental deaths, while Vilas alias Balu Kharat sustained severe injuries and is reported to be critical.

The complaint stated that the security guard and the owner have made no security arrangements to evade danger to the life of these workers and their act displays lethargy and irresponsibility.

Under the guidance of police inspector Dadarao Singare, PSI Nivrutti Gayake is investigating the case.

Box

The executive engineer (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation) today has issued a press release stating that it will be filing criminal offence against the concerned citizen as well the workers for undertaking works like repairing of sewage line without obtaining permission from the civic administration.