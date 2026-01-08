Burglar steals Rs 3.5 lakh, 7.5 tolas gold; arrested within 10 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A thief looted rs 3.5 lakh in cash and 7.5 tolas of gold from Sachin Navale’s house in just six minutes while the family was away. The incident occurred early on 7 January. Sachin’s sister-in-law, living next door, noticed suspicious activity and alerted neighbors and police.

By the time police reached, the burglar had escaped. Sachin returned around 10 am to find a 32-gram gold chain, 18-gram necklace, 10-gram bracelet, rings, earrings, a nose pin, silver chain, bangles, and cash missing. Pundliknagar police, led by Inspector Ashok Bhandare and Sub-Inspector Reshim Kolekar, identified Sandesh alias Chingya Ganesh Khadke (20, Bharatnagar) using CCTV footage, walking style, and confidential sources. Officers including Sunil Dhule, Vinod Gaikwad, and others arrested him by evening and recovered the stolen items by night.

Swift robbery

CCTV showed the burglary began at 3 am, and by 3.06 am, the thief had fled.

Criminal history

Sandesh and his elder brother, involved in criminal activities since childhood, have over ten serious cases. Chingya was released on bail just 15 days ago.