Burhani Group of Schools celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Burhani Group of Schools, Pragati Colony Aurangabad celebrated Independence Day with great enthusiasm. Amil Saheb of Aurangabad, Moez Bhaisaheb Wajih, who is also the president of Burhani Education Society, presided. Teaching, non-teaching staff, the students of Burhani National School were present. Dr Sayyed Faisal, director Icon Multi Speciality Hospital, Zameer Ahmed Quadri (former corporator, Aurangabad), were the chief guests. Amil Saheb and other members of the Society hoisted the flag. Students delivered speeches and presented patriotic songs, Dr Abrar Ansari, CEO of Burhani Group of Schools and Zameer Qadri spoke about the upcoming work on the boundary wall of the Burhani Urdu High School.