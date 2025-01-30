Bus collision sparks violence

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A violent clash erupted at the Cidco bus stand on Wednesday after a woman and two men assaulted a state transport (ST) bus driver following a collision.

Police have booked Ravindersingh Betabasing Kaur, her brother Gagansingh Tejinderpalsingh, and Telpalsingh Sundarsingh Sahani for attacking the driver and snatching the bus keys. The incident occurred around 2 pm when Rajghar Waghodkar (41), operating the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Akola bus, exited the stand with passengers. As the bus moved along the service road, Ravindersingh Kaur reportedly collided with the vehicle's left side and fell. She then argued with Waghodkar and called two accomplices to the scene.

The trio snatched the bus keys and physically assaulted the driver, leaving him injured. Their actions caused chaos at the busy bus stand until MIDC Cidco police intervened and restored order.