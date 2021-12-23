Buses operated from all depots on 45th day of strike

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

Buses were operated from all the depots in the Aurangabad district on the 45th day of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees strike on Thursday. In all 84 buses conducted 221 trips in which around 3,500 passengers travelled.

MSRTC employees have initiated an indefinite strike to press the demand of merger of MSRTC in the state government. Some organisations have continued the strike but many employees are returning to their works now. Hence, the MSRTC services are getting regularized. On Wednesday, 642 employees were present on duties and the number increased to 683 on Thursday. 10 buses conducted 26 trips from Cidco Bus Stand to Jalna, in which, 609 passengers travelled. 12 buses conducted 18 trips on Aurangabad - Beed route taking 343 passengers. 15 Shiv Shahi buses were operated on Pune route while 480 passengers travelled. 6 Shiv Shahi buses ran on Nashik route and conducted 12 trips. 3 buses completed 6 trips on Aurangabad - Kannad route taking 98 passengers. 4 buses conducted 8 trips on Aurangabad - Sillod route. Two buses each ran to Buldhana, Jalgaon and Paithan while one bus to Dhule. The buses were operated from all the depots in the district.