Business partner duped by terminating partnership

A woman duped her business partner in the business of two LPG pumps and removed her by producing forged documents and signatures. The accused also included the name of her mother as a partner in place of the complainant. A cheating case has been registered with Pundliknagar police against accused Sonali Shrikant Jadhav, her husband Shrikant Shivajirao Jadhav (N-1, Cidco), mother Asha Rajan Deshmukh (Katol, Nagpur), secretary Prasad Satish Takalkar (Osmanpura) and Ace Petroleum director Ayyub Puvathalli (Calicut, Kerala), said PI Vitthal Pote.

According to the complaint lodged by complainant Sheetal Pandey (N-3, Cidco), she along with Sonali Jadhav made an agreement of 50-50 ownership. They started LPG pumps in Vidyanagar and Padampura. Sonali’s husband Shrikant and the complainant’s husband Aditya Pandey used to look after the daily affairs of the pumps. The business started with Rs 20 lakh and reached to a turnover of crores of rupees in three years. However, the accused Sonali duped her partner Sheetal based on forged documents and signatures and included her mother Asha Deshmukh as her partner. On July 19, she sent a legal notice that their partnership has been terminated. On November 25, she sent a legal reply to the accused. When she had gone to the pump at Vidyanagar, Shrikant threatened her that she should not come to the pump again.

Shrikant is taking all the money collected at both pumps and he has also kept goons on the pumps. When Aditya tried to stop it, the was threatened with life. Apart from the bank accounts opened after the partnership between them, the accused also opened separate accounts in Cosmos and Axis Banks for which they produced forged documents, the complainant mentioned in the complaint.

Under the guidance of PI Pote, PSI Sandeep Kale is further investigating the case.