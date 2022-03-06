Buyers throng Lokmat Property Show on Sunday

Utilized holiday to buy their dream home

Successful conclusion of Lokmat Property Show 2022

Aurangabad, March 6:

Homeowners had reserved the holiday for buying their dream house on Sunday. Leaving aside the rest of the work, people came to the Lokmat Property Show with an aim to buy their dream home. Many spent 2 to 3 hours of time visiting all the stalls and getting information. We have been searching for a house for the last year but today the search is over, said the buyers.

The three-day 'Lokmat Property Show 2022' successfully concluded on Sunday night. For the last one to two years we have been searching around in different areas but not getting a house within budget and location. But the 'Lokmat Property Show' proved lucky for us, such spontaneous reactions were expressed by many customers. Some families had come and waited outside the Lokmat hall even before the expo started. People turned up in large numbers in the morning to avoid the afternoon sun. But considering the air-conditioned atmosphere in the hall and getting detailed information on each stall, they spent two to three hours at the expo.

Today many people came with their family to buy their ‘dream home'. They were seen visiting the stalls and deciding their favourite location. Customers kept coming throughout the day without making any rush. As a result, the stall was not crowded. This allowed the staff at the stalls to comfortably share information about their various projects. Consumers were present in the exhibition till 9 pm.

Many booked homes on the spot

Many people had come to the exhibition with the intention of buying a house as house prices would go up after April 1. Many customers booked their dream home on Vinayak Chaturthi on Sunday. Some even went to see the actual site. The builders had arranged a special car for them. Those who registered in three days will book a house till Gudi Padwa, the builders said.

Preference for housing projects close to the village

The mentality of buying a house on the road close to the native village was seen in the expp. People from Phulambri, Sillod, Ajanta, Jalgaon preferred projects in Harsul Sawangi area. People from Beed and Jalna, preferred to buy homes on Jalna road and Beed Bypass. People from Paithan, Waluj, Pandharpur preferred to buy homes on Paithan road.

Home buyers in the age group of 20 to 35 years

The home expo saw a large number of youths in the age group of 20-35 buying a home. Also, houses between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 50 lakh were preferred. There was a demand for flats, row-houses between 2 bhk to 3 bhk.

Home expo to be organised again

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, a three-day 'Lokmat Property Show 2022' was organized for the citizens to fulfil their dream of a home. It received a good response from customers. At the request of the customers, 'Lokmat Property Show' will be organized again soon. For more information one can contact 9850402800, the organizers said.