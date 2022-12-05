Cable worth Rs 98K removed in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) as per the orders of the Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court initiated a drive to remove Cable TV and internet wires in the city. On Saturday, 19,831 meters of cable were cut while cable worth Rs 98,000 has been cut in the past five days. Around 30,000 internet and cable TV customers will be affected by this drive. Meanwhile, the service providers demanded that the AMC should provide an alternative to them while initiating the drive.

Additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Nikam is heading this drive as a nodal officer while the squad included the officers of anti-encroachment, electricity departments, and ward offices. On Saturday, the action was taken at Zone No. 3,6, and 9. Cable wires put on the electricity poles measuring 19,831 meters were removed.

The action was taken at Central Naka, Madni Chowk to Roshan Gate, Kiradpura, Roshan Gate to Champa Chowk, Panchayat Samiti office to Salim Ali Late, Annisa School to Katkat Gate, Patiala Bank to Nyaynagar, Nyaynagar to Jaibhavaninagar, Jai Bhavaninagar to Deepali Hotel, Kamgar Chowk to Dnyanesh Vidya Mandir, Ekvira Hospital to Soham Motors, Akashwani Chowk to Mondha Naka, Kranti Chowk, Osmanpura Dargah Road to Kalda Corner.

An internet service provider R S Chhabda said, there are more than one lakh internet users in the city. In the past five days, around 30 percent of customers have suffered due to this drive. There are 15 major internet and cable TV operators and 75 small operators. AMC should provide specific space along the roadsides so that this issue will be solved permanently.