CADA office protests assault of executive engineer in Vasmat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To protest against the assault of the executive engineer (of the Purna Irrigation Department), Santosh Birajdar, in Vasmat, the senior officers and personnel of the Command Area Development Authority (CADA) office protested by wearing a black ribbon during the official hours on Monday.

It so happened that the accused had demanded that the contract work be assigned to them without following the tender process, the executive engineer refused to comply, therefore, the accused assaulted him. In response, officers and employees of the Department of Water Resources wore black ribbons while working on Monday as a mark of protest.

Those who participated in the protest included the in-charge Superintending Engineer (CADA) Raju Deshmukh, along with engineers A S Golde, Sonali Nagargoje, employees Anand Pagare, Superintendent Gadhe, Canal Inspector Waghumbre, Tribhuvan, and others.