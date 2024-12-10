Cada office releases job offers to 60 aspirants on waiting list

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, the Department of Irrigation (DoI) rushed to extend the job offer to 60 candidates on the waiting list after the first batch of 60 candidates, selected for various positions in the recently concluded recruitment process, turned down the offer.

The second batch of 60 candidates was present at the Command Area and Development Authority (Cada) office on Tuesday to verify their educational documents.

Last November, the DoI advertised recruitment for vacant positions such as Canal Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Clerk, and Engineering Assistant, among others. This recruitment process was completed in September by the Department of Water Resources vigilance team. Appointment letters were issued to the eligible candidates from the merit list for various offices. However, 60 candidates for different positions turned down the job offers. Among them, four had resigned after joining the position, while the remaining candidates never showed up to take up the job. As a result, the government directed that appointments be offered to the candidates from the waiting list.

Accordingly, 60 candidates from various categories were offered jobs under the supervision of the Cada’s administrator S K Sabbinwar. These candidates were called on Tuesday for the verification of their educational documents. After confirmation that their caste certificates and experience certificates are valid, they would be absorbed in the service, said the DoI.