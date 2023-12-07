Call for entries for M'wada journalist awards

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Udgir Tehsil Patrakar Sangh is organizing the 16th edition of the Marathwada level Vibhagiya Patrikarita awards. Entries are invited in three categories, outstanding news, investigative journalism and sustainable development news.

Participants from Marathwada must submit two passport photos, the original published material with three attested copies, and a letter of recommendation from the editor, either published with the name or with a clarification if anonymous.

Entries, due by December 25, should specify the category. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Udgir. Prizes include cash, medals, and certificates. For further information, please contact the Udgir patrakar sangh, Nagar Parishad Vidyarthi Complex, E Building 1st floor. The articles should be published in any newspaper between December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.