Cambridge felicitates academic achievers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cambridge School hosted its felicitation ceremony to honour 62 meritorious students who have made the institution proud with their stellar academic performance, recently. Regional PF commissioner-II Ramesh Kumar was the chief guest.

The star of the day was Aarushi Kurle, who topped the school in the ICSE board examination of 2024-25 with an outstanding score of 98.8%. The chief guest not only congratulated the students but also reminded them of a deeper responsibility. “While academic success is commendable,” he said, “what truly defines you is the kind of citizen you become. Let your education shape not just your careers, but also your character, integrity and contribution to society.” The parent were overwhelmed with joy to see their wards being honoured. The principal lauded the students’ achievements and reaffirmed the school’s mission to nurture excellence rooted in strong values.