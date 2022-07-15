Campaign to boost percentage of third dose of Covid vaccine in city

Aurangabad, July 15:

A 75-day long campaign, called Amrut Mahotsav, has been launched at the District Civil Hospital, to increase the percentage of precautionary (booster) dose Covid-19 vaccine, today.

The campaign commemorates the 75 years of Independence Day of India. A total of 40 persons took the booster dose on the first day of the campaign said the district civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawade.

The inaugural function, apart from the civil surgeon, was also attended by additional civil surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf, Dr Pradeep Kulkarni, Dr Sara Pathan, Dr Vijaya Sonawane, Dr Kuldeep Duthade and others.

It may be noted that the Covishield vaccine is being administered freely through 41 centres in the city, while the booster or third dose will also be given free at all the government vaccination centres during 75 days long campaign.

Status of First Dose: 20.42 lakh persons from rural parts of the district and 9.83 lakh persons from the city.

Status of Second Dose: 15.69 lakh persons from rural parts of the district and 7.63 lakh from the urban sector.

Status of Booster Dose: 1.07 lakh persons had taken booster dose from the district.