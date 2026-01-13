Campaigning ends across 29 Prabhags in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Campaigning for the municipal corporation elections came to a close on Tuesday at 5.30 pm. All political parties contesting the polls have been actively campaigning on their own strength. Over the past ten days, candidates held rallies, door-to-door visits, footmarches (padyatras), and public meetings. From Wednesday onwards, no candidate is allowed to campaign.

For the first time, elections in the city are being held on a prabhag-wise basis. A total of 859 candidates are vying for 115 seats in the municipal corporation. This year, candidates had only 10 to 11 days to campaign, making it extremely challenging to reach the 40,000–50,000 voters in each ward. Despite the short timeframe, candidates worked tirelessly, campaigning day and night. Senior leaders from various parties also held rallies and public meetings to support their candidates. On the final day of campaigning, all candidates put up a strong show of strength through vehicle rallies, marches, and large public gatherings.

No posters and banners

The municipal administration issued a notice requesting candidates to remove all posters and banners displayed across the city. Accordingly, candidates also removed hoardings placed on private property.

Number of candidates fielded by major parties

Shinde Sena – 75

Uddhav Sena – 99

BJP – 92

MIM – 48

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi – 61

Congress – 71

NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) – 78

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) – 22