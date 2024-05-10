Campaigning for LS polls to conclude today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The campaigning in the three Lok Sabha constituencies ‘Aurangabad, Jalna and Beed’ will come to an end on tomorrow (May 11) at 5 pm.

Hence the election administration has geared up to keep a close watch on the confidential political meetings till the Voting Day (May 13).

The administration will monitor the movements of office-bearers and activists of different political parties through its different squads. Senior party leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, chief minister Eknath Shinde, former CM Uddhav Thackeray, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others conducted public meetings as a part of campaigning for their candidates in the above three constituencies. The politicians sitting in power and those in opposition leave no stone unturned to criticise each other.

The election administration has formed different squads including flying squad and videography squad. Meanwhile, the police has alerted the confidential squads to remain on toes. The elections are indeed going to be very interesting as there is tough fights in all three constituencies. The entry of Mahayuti has made the LS polls a matter of prestige.