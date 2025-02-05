Campus club 4

A society that values literature and creativity thrives. I sincerely thank the Lokmat Times Group for organizing this wonderful event. It was a fantastic initiative, and I urge you to continue hosting more such competitions.-------------( Govind Buruse)

Promoting Stage Performances

I sincerely thank the Lokmat Group for providing a platform for stage performances across the city. I also encourage teachers to seek guidance from university drama departments to further enhance their skills and bring more excellence to the field.---------------(Dr. Jayant Shevtekar)

A Stage for Rising Talent

This event highlights the city's young talent, offering them a platform to showcase their skills and gain confidence. Such initiatives nurture creativity and inspire future achievers, making a lasting impact on their artistic journey.-------------(Dilip Khandaray)