Campus Club members learn art and craft in a fun way

-Artists exhibit techniques of making sculptures, paintings, calligraphy and tattoos

Aurangabad: On the second day of the Lokmat Times Campus Club 'Kaleidoscope' inter-school championship 2023, the members of the campus clubs were engrossed in the art and craft fair on Sunday afternoon at Lokmat Lawns in the city.

They were trained in sculpture making by Varsha Malkhede. The sculpture artist made dinosaurs for the kids and gave important tips on clay moulding. The portrait painting workshop was held by Raju More who made a beautiful portrait of a student from the audience. Balkrishna Chhadidar gave information along with a demonstration of tattooing. He painted a student's face and taught them different techniques of tattoo making. Prof Dyaneshwar Asolkar taught children the art of Calligraphy. Both in English and Hindi. The students were seen trying to master the art with their hearts and minds. As a part of the event, students prepared many sculptures and drawings with their imagination. Each participant drew out his imagination and turned it into a colourful art. Parents enjoyed watching their child’s articles. Some of the students prepared some lovely articles and explained the process to the parents. Some students also exhibited their skills in tattoo making and calligraphy by making unique tattoo designs and writing in artistic manner in the calligraphy classes.