Campus Club News Part 2

Dr Anil Enricher Centre for Counseling Trading and Research. In this centre, all your career related questions are solved and all the planning is done here till you succeed in your career. Counseling is emphasized. It has benefited many students. They are successful in their field today.

Cipet

The Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology is offering a golden career opportunity in Plastics Engineering. Admission is given through Computer Based Test (CBT). DPMT, DPT, PGD PPT, PDPMD and Cad Cam courses are taught here.

Narayana Group of Schools

E-Techno School of Narayana Group of Schools has been set up at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Based on CBSE, ICSE and IB syllabus. Preparation for IIT/JEE and NEET is done from 6th standard onwards. Notably, e-Kidz and e-Champs provide quality education and technology-based education.

AB International School

The AB International School is located in Sawangi. World class education and facilities are provided here. Here is a nurturing environment for the holistic development of students. Along with the courses, preparation is done for various competitive exams, and also encouragement is given through various competitions to produce excellent athletes.

Tron School of Animation

Tron School of Animation's stall is attracting attention at the Lokmat Education Expo. Enroll in 'Tron' and get the best job opportunity in Animation, VFS, Gaming field. Information about 'BVOC in Animation and Graphics Design' admission is given here.

Sai Chaitanya Techno School

Sai Chaitanya Techno School provides education from Nursery to 10th as per CBSE Board. The school has achieved the pinnacle of success in NTSE, CBSE, and IIT-JEE and NEET classes are conducted by Sai Chaitanya Education Institutions. Students here have become toppers and created their dominance.

Arisen Sportswear

Earlier school uniforms were manufactured and brought from Solapur. But now uniforms are being made in ‘Arisen Sportswear' in the Kalda Corner area itself. Uniforms that are required for school sports, corporate uniforms, custom wear, team wear, occasional wear and digital printing are manufactured here.

Puppet show, magic performance create sensation

Satyajit Padhye's puppet show and junior magician K Lal created a sensation on the second day of the education expo organized by Lokmat Times Campus Club on Saturday evening. Satyajit Padhye made everyone laugh with his word illusion with the help of a talking doll, while K Lal showed his brilliance in magic. Especially the trick in which he takes out several umbrellas from one umbrella and gets applause from everyone. The children were very happy with this programme. At this time everyone was given G2 snacks packets. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the event.