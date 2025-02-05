Campus event 5

-------------------------(BOX)------------------

Folk Awareness Through Consistency

Folk awareness is currently limited, but this platform can be regularly utilized to provide consistent opportunities for all enthusiasts to showcase their talents. It’s crucial for the growth of the community. — (Sheshrao Pathade)

A Personal Perspective

As an artist, I find acrylic painting to be a versatile medium that offers endless possibilities for creativity. This event brings forth talent and provides a platform to showcase it. — (Prof. Punamchand Reshwal)