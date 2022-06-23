Campus interview in Bamu

Aurangabad, June 23:

Gopinath Munde National Institute for Rural Development and Research of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise a campus interview on June 28 for those who completed M Sc Rural Technology and Biodiversity Conservation.

Institute director Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the candidates should register their names on the university’s portal on or before June 27.

He said a prominent agriculture product exporting company ‘Nexton Foods Pvt Ltd would participate in the campus placement.

Dr Sakhle and the training and placement officer of the university Dr Girish Kale appealed to the students to take benefit from the drive.