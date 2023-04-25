Campus placement fair in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Training and Placement Cell of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will conduct a ‘campus placement fair’ in May.

Those youths who have completed graduate and postgraduate courses from university departments and affiliated colleges between 2020 and 2023 are eligible for registration on the link (https://tinyurl.com/bv96v9a6) up to April 26.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company will hold the interviews for the post of Sales Manager, Senior Sales Manager and Senior Relationship Manager.

The graduates will get a package of Rs 3 lakh per annum along with incentives while for the postgraduate candidates, it will be Rs 3.5 lakh annual package with incentives. The aspirants will be appointed in Mumbai, the rest of the State, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh.

The interviews will be held next month but the exact date will be communicated to the registered candidates. For details, one may contact Dr Girish Kale, Placement Officer of the university.