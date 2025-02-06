-------------------------------(BOX)-----------------------------

Unstoppable Rock Spirit

The musicians displayed extraordinary skill, blending technique with emotion. Every performance resonated with the audience, proving rock music’s unstoppable spirit. This platform is crucial for fostering fresh talent, and tonight’s show set a high benchmark.----------------(Sandy Chandrashekhar)

-------------------------------(BOX)-----------------------------

Igniting Rock Culture

The night was filled with power-packed performances, each band bringing a unique style. Their dedication and creativity stood out. Such events of LTCC inspire emerging artists and strengthen the rock music culture in our city.---------------------(Goldi Chandrashekhar)