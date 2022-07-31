Cancel the city renaming proposal

Aurangabad anti-renaming action committee demand to CM

Aurangabad, July 31:

The then Chief Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government Uddhav Thackery had passed a proposal to change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar. After coming to power, the present CM Eknath Shinde approved the proposal changing the name to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the cabinet meeting. The Aurangabad anti-renaming action committee, through a statement to CM Shinde on Sunday, demanded that this proposal should be cancelled.

MP Imtiyaz Jaleel led the delegation. The statement said that the city of Aurangabad is globally renowned. The district has a great historical heritage. There are many tourist and religious places. Earlier in 1995, the then State government had decided to change the name. A petition was filed against it in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had reprimanded the State government by granting adjournment. The Thackeray government approved the name change resolution earlier. After that a resolution was passed to name the city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This decision was taken motivated by political motives.

We are proud and respectful towards Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Using his name only for politics is unfortunate. It is also said that this decision has been taken in a hurry and we are against the name change, this decision should be postponed. Sanjay Jagtap, Gautam Kharat, Ajmal Khan, Ayyub Jagirdar, Nasser Siddiqui and others were present while giving the statement.