Candidates turn their back for CHB posts in university

Aurangabad, Dec 19:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conducted interviews for selection of the professors working on clock hour basis (CHB), but due to low remuneration, many eligible candidates turned their backs on the interview. The university got only 142 eligible candidates instead of 231. Despite 10 days past the university has not yet invited the selected candidates for teaching.

The interviews of candidates were conducted on December 7-8. The lists of selected candidates were submitted to the university administration for final approval. They were also announced on the university's website. However, even after ten days, the university administration has not approved the list of selected candidates. Only a handful of HoDs have sent lists of eligible CHB professors for approval to the university. Meanwhile, interviews were conducted for appointment of 231 CHB teachers for various academic departments of university in Aurangabad and sub-center in Osmanabad. The university had received more than 2500 applications for the interview. The university administration empowered the concerned department heads to conduct interviews of the aspirants.

Failed in the interview

Many NET-SET and Ph.D holder candidates gave interviews. But due to lack of proficiency in the subject, less candidates were selected as compared to the seats. The departments of biochemistry, botany, chemistry, chemical technology, mathematics, physics, Hindi, Yoga and psychology got less candidates. No candidate appeared for an interview for printing technology.