Candidature at risk if gifts are distributed to lure votes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With polling for the municipal corporation elections scheduled a day after Makar Sankranti on January 14, election authorities have issued a stern warning to candidates against distributing gifts to voters. As Makar Sankranti traditionally involves exchanging gifts, there is concern that some candidates may attempt to exploit the occasion to influence voters, especially women.

During the campaign period, several candidates have organised haldi-kumkum programmes at various places to attract women voters, distributing gift items as part of these events. However, officials have clarified that any distribution of gifts to voters on January 14, when campaigning is prohibited, would amount to a violation of the model code of conduct.

The city has nearly nine lakh women voters, making them a key electoral segment. Authorities fear that candidates may use the festival as a cover to distribute household items or gifts in the name of tradition. Election surveillance teams will keep a close watch on such activities.

Officials warned that if complaints are received and allegations are proven, strict action will be taken. This could include cancellation of candidature and even imprisonment. So far, six complaints related to violations of the model code of conduct have been registered in the municipal election process.

“…Then candidature will be cancelled”

“If candidates distribute any items to voters on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and it is proven, their candidature will be cancelled and a criminal case will be registered,”

— Santosh Gorad, returning officer and deputy collector