Canpack installs oxy plant at Bidkin Hospital

Aurangabad, Feb 9: Canpack India, Waluj MIDC installed an oxygen plant at Bidkin Government Hospital recently. The plant was inaugurated by district collector Sunil Chavan, in the presence of chief executive officer and managing director Canpack Vikram Potdar, procurement head Janardhan Kale, Project Roshani members Sangita Sanap, deputy collector, and other government officials.

The patients suffering from critical treatments, including Covid-related complications, will be benfitted by the project. The plant will reduce the dependency of the Bidkin government hospital on external oxygen cylinders and its transportation, particularly in times of emergencies.