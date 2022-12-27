Canteen Day in Moinul Uloom School

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 27, 2022 03:35 PM 2022-12-27T15:35:02+5:30 2022-12-27T15:35:02+5:30

Aurangabad: Moinul Uloom Primary School organised ‘Saadat Canteen Day’ to celebrate the school diamond jubilee year. Students, parents and ...

Canteen Day in Moinul Uloom School | Canteen Day in Moinul Uloom School

Canteen Day in Moinul Uloom School

Next

Aurangabad: Moinul Uloom Primary School organised ‘Saadat Canteen Day’ to celebrate the school diamond jubilee year. Students, parents and guardians visited various food stalls and enjoyed the day. President of Aurangabad Silk Mills Education Society Mujtaba Mahmood Khan inaugurated the event. Secretary Zia Ahmed Khan, Md Mubeen Khan, Najam Khan, Aref Khan, Ubedullah Khan, Rashid Ali Khan, principal of Moinul Uloom High School and Junior College Dr Shehzad Khan, vice-principal Santosh Chintamani, supervisor Kausar Fatema, Pre Primary School incharge Gausia Naheri and principal of Moinul Primary School Shaikh Ajaz Ahmed were present. Durdana Mustafa, Syed Irshad worked for the success.

Open in app
Tags : Moinul Uloom Primary School Moinul Uloom Primary School Aurangabad Silk Mills Education Society Md mubeen khan Zia ahmed khan Moinul Uloom High School Moinul Primary School