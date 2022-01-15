Cantonment restricts flying of drones in defense area

Signboards put up at various places

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

Use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) by private individuals has been restricted near military installations in Aurangabad Cantonment area. The local military authority has put up warning sign boards near military installations notifying them as ‘No Drone Zones’ in the Aurangabad Cantonment by following guidelines of the ministry of civil aviation (MCA), which approved the new drone policy.

Signboards have cropped on the stretch between Nagarnaka and CDS Canteen, cantonment check post and family quarters and other visible stretches. As per the new policy, flying of aerial objects, including remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) of all varieties, within three kilometers of military installation, have been restricted. “Any aerial objects found violating this prohibition will be destroyed or confiscated without any liability and action under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be taken,” the warning on the board stated.

According to defense records, military installations, including regiments, training stations and residential quarters, were located in the cantonment. “I have noticed one or two signboards in front of military installations, but am totally unaware why they were designated as no drone zones. The cantonment has to issue a notification through the media to spread awareness about the new norms,” said SG Jadhav, social activist in the cantonment area. However, local defense authorities refused to comment.