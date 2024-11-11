Canvassing rally for Shirsat taken out in Cantonment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A rally was taken at the Cantonment area on Monday to convas for MLA Sanjay Shirsat, the Mahayuti candidate in Aurangabad West Assembly Constituency. MLA Shirat interacted with activists, office-bearers and voters of the Cantonment area.

He said that he was getting a good response during the rally. “Vote based on the development work done in the Constituency in the last five years. Don't give your precious vote to those who have done nothing. I want to make the West Assembly Constituency perfect in terms of development. So, support me for this,” he said.

Siddhant Shirsat, Harshada Shirsat, City chief of Shindesena Vijay Waghchoure, Deputy city chief Ajay Kale, Tushar Shirsat, Rajni Yadav, Vijay Chaudhary, Rakhmaji Chaudhary, Sanjay Garol, Mahadev Jadhav and others were present.