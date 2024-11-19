CAP round-I PG medical courses to commence on Nov 21

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-round I for admission to postgraduate medical courses will commence on November 21.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) completed the registration process of desirous and eligible candidates who qualified National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-postgraduate (NEET-PG) recently.

The Medical Counseling Committee, New Delhi, has recently published the schedule for State Counseling CAP round(s). In view of this, the State CET Cell has decided to conduct CAP rounds for admission to PG medical courses in Government, Central Government, Corporation, private unaided and minority medical institutes in the State.

The general list and provisional merit list of the the registered candidates will be released on November 22. The candidates will be allowed to fill preference form from November 23 to 25.

The first selection list for CAP-round-I will be declared on November 28. Those whose names are found in the list should join the allotted institute physically between Novmeber 29 to December 3.

Free exit & cancellation

The candidates will be able to cancel the allotted through ‘free exit and cancellation of round-1 admission without forfeiture of the security deposit up to December 16.