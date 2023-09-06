CAP round schedule for AYUSH & Allied Courses announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) announced the schedule for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-I for AYUSH and allied courses.

It may be noted that AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) declared the counselling for the admissions to the courses. SCETC, the competent authority for the admission process has decided to conduct the State Counselling for courses in accordance with the rules published in NEET-UG-2023 Information Brochure for the academic year 2023-24.

The schedule of CAP rounds for the Ayush and allied courses was released. The courses included Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Physio Therapy (BPTH), Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOTH), Bachelor of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (BASLP) and Bachelor in Prosthetics and Orthotics (B-P and O).

The seats matrix will be released on September 8 while candidates will be able to fill the preference form between September 9 and 12. The selection will be displayed on September 14. Those who are selected will have to join physically at the institute and fill the status retention form along with original documents and requisite fees from September 15 to 20.