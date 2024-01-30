Caption for campus news

Caption for photo 3476: "Nath Valley School claims top honors as the winners and best performers in the Kaleidoscope Secondary School Championship, securing the prestigious award."

Caption 3463: "Cambridge School emerges as the distinguished runner-up in the thrilling competition of the Kaleidoscope Secondary School Championship."

Caption for 3461: "Dnyanada English School achieves the title of 2nd Runner-up in the exhilarating Secondary Championship, showcasing their remarkable performance."

Primary captions:

Caption for Photo 2989: "Nath Valley School claims top honors as the winners in the Kaleidoscope Primary School Championship."

Caption for 2986: "BSGM students proudly secure the Runner-up Trophy in the Primary Championship, celebrating their outstanding performance."

Caption for 2981: "Cambridge School students proudly clinch the second runner-up trophy in the Primary Championship, showcasing their exceptional achievements."

Day 1 offstage judges

IT incharge in SBES College of Science Amol Zalte, prof in leonardo da Vinci school of design MGM university Deepak Borse, Department of photography Sachin Ghayal and director of Mahatma Gandhi Mission Centre for Space Technology Shrinivas Aundhkar judged the offstage event for day 1.

Caption for 2707: "APPS School students captivate the audience with their mesmerizing performance on stage."

Caption for 2744: "Dnyanada English School students shine on stage, delivering a captivating performance that steals the spotlight."

Caption for 2796: "St Lawrence School students steal the show with their impressive performance, showcasing talent and dedication on stage."

Caption for 2835: "NVS School students mesmerize the audience with their captivating performance, showcasing talent and creativity on stage."

Caption for 2835: "The Jain International School students take center stage, delivering a stellar performance that reflects their talent and enthusiasm."

Caption for 2719 : Students of Deogiri Global Academy during their captivating performance.

Caption for 2871: "BSGM students command the stage with a captivating performance, showcasing their talent and passion."

Caption for 2687: "Enchanting moment as students bring the Ram Darbar presentation to life during their captivating performance on stage."

Caption for general 2616: "Enchanting moment as students bring their presentation to life, showcasing their artistic flair and devotion during their performance at the Kaleidoscope championship ."