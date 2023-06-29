“Neeyat was everything that I imagined and more”, says Prajakta Koli ahead of the release of the Vidya Balan starrer murder mystery

Prajakta Koli started her journey in the digital space and over the years has made a place for herself as one of the most prominent faces in the Indian Entertainment Industry. Apart from the multiple feathers that she dons in her hat including being the United Nations Climate Control Ambassador for India; being on the Board of Gates Foundation and running her own highly successful Youtube channel, this is Prajakta’s second venture as an actor on the big screen. Talking about working with names such as Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose and Neeraj Kabi among many others, Prajakta says, “I have been a Vidya Balan fan since forever, and just the fact that I get to share the screen with her was magical for me. And then there was the whole cast, I mean where else would I get to chill for two months with the likes of Ram Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami, Shashank Arora, Niki Walia, Dipannita, Danesh. Just the fact that I get to be in the same room as them, see them perform, and also have the pleasure of having conversations with them was surreal.

Further talking about what made her say instantly yes to this role, Prajakta added “It is my second film and when I heard who all were a part of the film and who was making it, I just considered it a huge win if I got to act in the film and learn from everyone around me. Because it's an ensemble cast and everyone was shooting together, being on set was the most fun part of the film. It was everything I had imagined and more”Neeyat is set in the breathtakingly beautiful highlands of Scotland, the engaging trailer takes the viewer into the glamourous world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor and his close circle of family and friends, where everyone is tangled in their own web of secrets. When Ashish Kapoor ends up being murdered at his own party, it is up to detective Mira Rao to uncover the hidden motives and mysteries in this classic whodunnit.Audiences can expect edge-of-the-seat, captivating entertainment from this murder-mystery with Vidya Balan looking especially refreshing in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie also features a strong ensemble cast featuring Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles.

Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 superhit ‘Shakuntala Devi’. Anu Menon’s recent directing credits also include multiple episodes of the internationally acclaimed series ‘Killing Eve’. Neeyat has been written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir. It is produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment (that also produced Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalsa), and co-produced by Prime Video. A unique genre backed by a stellar ensemble cast makes this film definitely one to look out for!Neeyat will release across theatres worldwide on July 7th.