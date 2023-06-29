Former NCP corporator murder plot foiled in Pune; three arrested

In a major development, the police have successfully captured three individuals who were part of a plot to assassinate Shekhar Ovhal, a former corporator associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Ravet. The suspects were apprehended in possession of a handgun and two bullets, which have been confiscated as evidence. The individuals who have been taken into custody have been identified as Kishore Bapu Bhosale (31, from Punawale), Amit Dattatray Patule (23, from Shindevsti Chowk, Ravet), and Amol alias Dhanjya Gajanan Gorgale (34, from Punawale).

As per the reports, the Police received reliable information regarding the intentions of Kishore Bhosle and Amit Patule to engage in a significant criminal act at the Punawale cemetery, along with their possession of a firearm. Taking prompt action, the Police quickly established a strategic operation and apprehended the two suspects. During the arrest, a country-made pistol and two live cartridges were confiscated from their possession.

Subsequent investigations unveiled that Kishore Bhosale had obtained the pistol from a wanted individual named Raviraj, also known as Kannada Rajendra Kedar, on the instructions of the main suspect, Gorgale. As a result, the police took Gorgale into custody in relation to the ongoing case. During the interrogation conducted by the Senior Police Inspector, Gorgale admitted to having a dispute with the former NCP corporator over Mathadi (manual labourer) issues. He confessed that he had procured the pistol with the intention of carrying out the planned assassination.

The individuals who were arrested have a known criminal background, having been involved in past incidents of robbery, attempted murder, and causing serious injuries, as documented at the Hinjewadi and Wakad police stations. The police are actively investigating the case to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and identify any potential accomplices. The apprehension of these individuals has successfully thwarted a dangerous criminal plot, bringing a sense of relief to the local community.