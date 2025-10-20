Car hits bike from behind; Couple seriously injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A couple returning home after selling Diwali items were seriously injured when a car rammed into their bike from behind on Monday around 3 pm near Varzhadi Phata, Daulatabad on the Dhule–Solapur Highway.

Narayan Markar (35) and his wife Manisha (30) were riding their bike (MH-20-DU-3598) to their Verul village home after selling clay lamps and figurines in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A car (MH-04-ES-6264) struck their bike with full force, leaving both badly hurt. Local residents rushed the couple to Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar using an ambulance from the Jagadguru Narendra Acharya Institution. The Daulatabad police had not registered the case as of late Monday night.